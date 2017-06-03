State Democratic Party dismisses allegations of irregularities in the election of a new party leader

The executive director of the California Democratic Party on Saturday pushed back against allegations of discrepancies in the party’s election for chairperson, saying no evidence has been presented backing the claim.

Bay Area Democratic organizer Kimberly Ellis, the candidate who narrowly lost last month's race to be the next leader of the state party, made the allegations Friday. She also criticized the party for not granting her request for an independent audit of the election.

Chris Masami Myers said in a statement the party already has allowed Ellis and her campaign team to review all the ballots cast by delegates as well as other election-related material. He noted that Ellis’ team looking over the election material included an attorney and a certified public accountant.

Myers said the party held an “open and fair election” for chairperson, adding that the ballots were counted and recounted in the presence of representatives of all the candidates. Myers said Ellis has not presented any evidence showing the election was tainted.

“During her review, Ms. Ellis submitted a challenge to the election results. That communication, however, did not include any facts, allegations or any basis whatsoever for the challenge,” Myers said. “Consequently, I provided her with an additional seven days to provide support for her claim.”

Los Angeles County Democratic Chairman Eric Bauman was elected to be the new state party chair, beating Ellis by just over 60 votes.

The party's compliance review commission, made up of six members appointed during former Chairman John Burton's tenure, will review the evidence and take oral or written testimony before issuing a ruling in mid- to late June.