Supporters of state Sen. Josh Newman sue to stop effort to recall him, alleging voters have been misled

Supporters of Sen. Josh Newman filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to stop a recall campaign against the lawmaker, alleging that signature gatherers have misled voters and the petition contains false information.

The Democratic legislator from Fullerton faces a recall funded by the California Republican Party for voting with other lawmakers to increase the state’s gas tax and vehicle fees to raise $5.2 billion annually for road repairs.

On Tuesday, the state party announced it had submitted 84,988 signatures to election officials, some 20,000 more signatures than would be needed if officials determine they are valid.

The lawsuit against Secretary of State Alex Padilla was filed in Sacramento Superior Court by three residents of Newman's Senate district and paid for by the campaign against the recall. It alleges that signature gatherers misled voters to sign the petitions by saying they would repeal the car tax.

The “petition gathering campaign has misrepresented the nature of the petition by informing voters that it will ‘Stop the Gas Tax’ when it will not,” the lawsuit says. “These statements are intentionally misleading statements of fact that are false beyond dispute and mislead voters…”

The legal complaint, which also names several signature gatherers, alleges that the notice of intent to file the petition is inaccurate in saying that the tax bill provides billions of dollars for mass transit in Northern California without Newman's district benefiting from the revenue. The bill itself does not earmark where money will go, but the intent of lawmakers was that Newman’s district would benefit, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit asks that the circulation of the petition be stopped and the recall effort, using the petition as drafted, be halted.

“This suit is about nothing less than the integrity of our election process; a recall election simply should not be certified when signatures were gathered based on lies to voters,” said James Harrison, an attorney who filed the lawsuit.

State Republican Party officials could not immediately be reached for comment on the lawsuit, but said earlier this week that Newman supporters were engaging in "tomfoolery" to block the recall.

“Voters in Senate District 29 have made their opposition to Newman’s vote on the gas tax and car tax increases very clear," California Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte said Tuesday. "The speed with which voters signed the petitions is a testament to the anger they feel towards these tax increases and a fear of what liberal Josh Newman might decide to tax next."