This former Jeff Denham challenger won't run again, but he's launching a committee to elect Democrats

Two-time congressional challenger Michael Eggman says he won't try for a third campaign against Republican Rep. Jeff Denham (Turlock), but he's hoping to help Democrats running against the him.

Eggman, a beekeeper and farmer, announced Monday that he's starting a political action committee to help oust Republicans in seven seats, including Denham's in the Central Valley, which Democrats have targeted for 2018.

The committee, Red to Blue California, filed papers with the Federal Election Commission in March, but so far hasn't reported raising any money. Andrew Feldman, a spokesman for the PAC, said the group has taken in about $50,000 and its goal is to raise at least $7 million in the 2018 cycle. Eggman will serve as chair of the committee.

In a statement, Eggman said that while he lost last year, "I learned a heck of a lot on the way. Now as Donald Trump threatens to upend the very fabric of what makes our country great, I'm doing my part to join the resistance."

In addition to Denham's seat, the committee will target Republican Reps. Steve Knight (Palmdale), David Valadao (Hanford), Ed Royce (Fullerton), Mimi Walters (Irvine), Dana Rohrabacher (Huntington Beach) and Darrell Issa (Vista). All seven were re-elected in districts won by Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

The committee also plans to use some of the money to promote down-ballot candidates in each of the districts as a way of building a base of Democratic candidates.

Eggman, a beekeeper and farmer who received a rare endorsement from Barack Obama in the Democrats' unsuccessful quest to take back the House last year, lost to Denham by 5% in November. Spending in that race topped $14 million.

Six Democrats have already filed to run in Denham's 10th Congressional District, including Josh Harder, a venture capital executive whose campaign manager worked for Eggman in 2016.