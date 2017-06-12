Rep. Brad Sherman knows Trump won't be impeached any time soon, but he's trying anyway

Rep. Brad Sherman, an L.A.-area congressman who joined the effort to impeach President Trump last week, is now circulating his formal proposal to colleagues and asking them for support.

In a letter to other members of Congress, Sherman (D-Porter Ranch) says there's enough evidence to move forward with his resolution to impeach Trump and "the national interest requires that we do so." Sherman also asked his colleagues for their "counsel, input and support."

That doesn't mean Sherman thinks it will happen any time soon.

“I have no illusions," he said in a statement Monday. "Articles of Impeachment will not pass the House in the near future. But given the risk posed to the Republic, we should move things forward as quickly as possible."

Sherman also said he's not acting for partisan reasons, noting that he disagrees with Vice President Mike Pence, who would become president if Trump was impeached, convicted and removed from office, on most issues.

The four-pages drafted by Sherman accuse Trump of seeking to "use his authority to hinder and cause the termination" of an investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, including "through threatening, and then terminating, James Comey."

Sherman spokesman Shane Seaver said the congressman decided to circulate the resolution in part to gauge interest from other members. But so far, aside from Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), no other members have publicly voiced support for the formal effort to impeach Trump.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles), who called again for Trump's impeachment at Sunday's Pride event in West Hollywood, has not contacted Sherman's office, Seaver said. With members returning to Washington early this week, he added, they're hopeful more will sign on soon.