California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control announced via its Twitter account earlier today that it had issued its first temporary cannabis event license to the High Times Cannabis Cup Central Valley set to take place May 4 and 5 at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds in Sacramento. Sacramento’s City Council has also signed off on the event.
Later in the day, organizer High Times Media issued a press release touting the upcoming event as a historic first, describing it as “the first public event in the nation where marijuana can be bought, sold, and consumed in accordance with state laws.” We haven’t independently verified that claim but, even so, this weekend’s Cannabis Cup does feel like a watershed moment for the legal weed movement — especially given that it’s taking place in the capital of the Golden State.
In addition to celebrating all things cannabis (think exhibitors, seminars and culinary experiences for starters) the 2018 Central Valley Cannabis Cup has an impressive slate of music on tap that is expected to include performances by Lauryn Hill, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Cypress Hill and Rick Ross, Gucci Mane and Rich the Kid.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Tuesday she “strongly supports” a federal law that would keep the government from interfering in states like California that legalize marijuana use.
Long an opponent of legalized marijuana, Feinstein told the Sacramento Bee that her stance on cannabis shifted through conversations with constituents, particularly those with young children who benefited from its medical use.
“Federal law enforcement agents should not arrest Californians who are adhering to California law,” Feinstein said.
This semester, the Los Angeles Times graphics department teamed up with the advanced programming class at the USC's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. Students produced these stories, which required reporting, storytelling, design and development, and were guided and advised by Times reporters.
When chef Raul Medina gets the munchies, he’s ready to cook. The Santa Ana chef is behind a vegan taco pop-up in Oakland, Los Angeles and Orange County called Taqueria la Venganza. He’s also a stoner chef.
Medina recently competed on the Go90 web show “High Cuisine,” in which chefs are tasked with cooking a dish while high. Spoiler alert: His longtime use of marijuana served him well.