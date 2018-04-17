High Times has announced that it has purchased the Green Rush Daily. (High Times)

Los Angeles based High Times Media announced Thursday that it has acquired Green Rush Daily, a 2 1/2-year-old online publication that calls itself “the voice of the cannabis revolution.” Terms of the acquisition were not released beyond stating that Green Rush Daily would continue to operate as a standalone publication based in New York City.

Founded in New York in 1974, High Times magazine, with its glossy close-up photos of marijuana plants, growing tips and tales of outlaw culture, became the de facto weed bible for generations of pot smokers. In recent years, the brand has moved beyond publishing and used its authority in the cannabis space to build a budding live event business that includes business summits, music festivals and a “Cannabis Cup” series that’s part trade show and part weed-strain competition (think chili cook-off — but with bowls of green instead of bowls of red).

In October 2016, with California voters’ approval of legal recreational use of cannabis on the horizon, the company moved west and took up residence in the Art Deco Wilshire Tower building alongside a cluster of cannabis-focused businesses. In mid-2017, L.A.-based investment group Oreva Capital bought controlling interest in the company and announced plans to become a publicly listed company on NASDAQ. (Thursday’s announcement noted that High Times has filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Comission to that end and hopes to have that process completed before the end of June.)