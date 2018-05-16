California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control announced via its Twitter account Wednesday that it had issued its first temporary cannabis event license to the High Times Cannabis Cup Central Valley, set to take place Friday and Saturday at the Cal Expo fairgrounds in Sacramento. Sacramento’s City Council has also signed off on the event.

Great news everyone! The Bureau of Cannabis Control has officially issued the first temporary cannabis event license to the High Times #Cannabis Cup event happening in Sacramento this weekend!



We look forward to issuing more temp cannabis event licenses in the coming months!

Later in the day, organizer High Times Media issued a news release touting the upcoming event as a historic first, describing it as “the first public event in the nation where marijuana can be bought, sold, and consumed in accordance with state laws.” We haven’t independently verified that claim, but even so, this weekend’s Cannabis Cup does feel like a watershed moment for the legal weed movement — especially given that it’s taking place in the capital of the Golden State.

In addition to celebrating all things cannabis (think exhibitors, seminars and culinary experiences for starters) the 2018 Cannabis Cup Central Valley has an impressive slate of music on tap with performances by Lauryn Hill, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Cypress Hill, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane and Rich the Kid.