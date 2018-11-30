Today: Michael Cohen's Towering Guilty Plea

For years, Michael Cohen worked with Donald Trump as his lawyer and fixer. Now, he is posing a double legal threat to the president. Cohen, who previously had implicated Trump in a felony involving hush money, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the extent of Trump’s efforts to develop a luxury tower in Moscow during the 2016 presidential campaign. Cohen said he did so out of “loyalty” to help Trump’s “political messaging.” The president, who has repeatedly contended that he has no financial interests connected to Russia, called Cohen a “weak person” who was “making up a story.” Two hours later, Trump abruptly canceled his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at this weekend’s Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, citing Russia’s seizure of three Ukrainian naval vessels and 24 sailors.