Today: Should Mueller Testify? Trump Objects

Should special counsel Robert S. Mueller III testify before Congress about his 448-page report? Not long after House Democrats said they have a tentative deal for Mueller to testify on May 15, President Trump took to Twitter to say that “Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems!” Just last week, Atty. Gen. William Barr told Congress he had no objection to Mueller testifying. It’s unclear whether Trump would try now to block an appearance by Mueller, who remains a Justice Department employee, or was merely making a rhetorical point. But it is clear that Trump is still aggrieved, claiming that two years of his presidency have been “stollen” — since corrected to “stolen,” but we’ve heard the original goes well with “covfefe.”