The Sports Report: It's time for March Madness

Howdy everyone, my name is Houston Mitchell, proprietor of this here newsletter. There appears to be some sort of special tournament going on in college basketball. If only it was covered more so we could learn all about it.
March Madness
It was Selection Sunday, or as most of us call it, “I can finally fill out my office pool bracket Sunday.” Here’s a look at the first-round pairings as well as the TV schedule.
Tuesday, March 19 -- First Four, Dayton, Ohio
No. 16 Prairie View A&M vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, 3:40 p.m. -- truTV
No. 11 Temple vs. No. 11 Belmont, 6:10 p.m. -- truTV
Wednesday, March 20 -- First Four, Dayton, Ohio
No. 16 North Carolina Central vs. No. 16 North Dakota State, 3:40 p.m. -- truTV
No. 11 St. John's vs. No. 11 Arizona State, 6:10 p.m. -- truTV
Thursday, March 21 -- First Round
No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 7 Louisville (Des Moines), 9:15 a.m. -- CBS
No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 LSU (Jacksonville, Fla.), 9:40 a.m. -- truTV
No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Auburn (Salt Lake City), 10:30 a.m. -- TNT
No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Florida State (Hartford, Conn.), 11 a.m. -- TBS
No. 15 Bradley vs. No. 2 Michigan State (Des Moines), 11:45 a.m. -- CBS
No. 11 Temple/Belmont vs. No. 6 Maryland (Jacksonville), 12:10 p.m. -- truTV
No. 13 Northeastern vs. No. 4 Kansas (Salt Lake City), 1 p.m. -- TNT
No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 Marquette (Hartford), 1:30 p.m. -- TBS
No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Nevada (Des Moines), 3:50 p.m. -- TNT
No. 15 Abilene Christian vs. No. 2 Kentucky (Jacksonville), 4:10 p.m. -- CBS
No. 11 Saint Mary's vs. No. 6 Villanova (Hartford), 4:20 p.m. -- TBS
No. 16 Prairie View A&M/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (Salt Lake City), 4:27 p.m. -- truTV
No. 15 Montana vs. No. 2 Michigan (Des Moines), 6:20 p.m. -- TNT
No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 7 Wofford (Jacksonville), 6:40 p.m. -- CBS
No. 14 Old Dominion vs. No. 3 Purdue (Hartford), 6:50 p.m. -- TBS
No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Syracuse (Salt Lake City), 6:57 p.m. -- truTV
Friday, March 22 -- First Round
No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 7 Cincinnati (Columbus, Ohio), 9:15 a.m. -- CBS
No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (Columbia, S.C.), 9:40 a.m. -- truTV
No. 14 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (Tulsa, Okla.) 10:30 a.m. -- TNT
No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Kansas State (San Jose), 11 a.m. -- TBS
No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Tennessee (Columbus), 11:45 a.m. -- CBS
No. 16 Gardner-Webb vs. No. 1 Virginia (Columbia), 12:10 p.m. -- truTV
No. 11 St. John's/Arizona State vs. No. 6 Buffalo (Tulsa), 1 p.m. -- TNT
No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 5 Wisconsin (San Jose), 1:30 p.m. ET -- TBS
No. 9 Washington vs. No. 8 Utah State (Columbus), 3:50 p.m. -- TNT
No. 16 North Carolina Central/North Dakota State vs. No. 1 Duke (Columbia), 4:10 p.m. -- CBS
No. 14 Georgia State vs. No. 3 Houston (Tulsa), 4:20 p.m. -- TBS
No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 5 Mississippi State (San Jose), 4:27 p.m. -- truTV
No. 16 Iona vs. No. 1 North Carolina (Columbus), 6:20 p.m. -- TNT
No. 9 UCF vs. No. 8 VCU (Columbia), 6:40 p.m. -- CBS
No. 11 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Iowa State (Tulsa), 6:50 p.m. -- TBS
No. 13 Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech (San Jose), 6:57 p.m. -- truTV
-----
It was also a busy day for local special events Sunday. Let’s look at the two big ones:
Tennis
The tournament at Indian Wells came to a conclusion Sunday with a couple of upsets.
On the men’s side, Dominic Thiem defeated Roger Federer, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 for the 12th title of his career, compared to Federer’s 100 titles. at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the 12th title of his career. Federer hadn’t dropped a set in his previous four matches.
“For all of us younger players, it’s really a privilege to still be able to compete with him and to play against him in the finals of big tournaments like this one,” Thiem said. “I hope, and we all hope, that he continues for quite a while still.”
On the women’s side, teenager Bianca Andreescu upset Angelique Kerber, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Between most of the points late in the third set, Andreescu was stretching and squatting from cramping. A photographer on the press balcony clearly could see her quadriceps cramping.
“I never considered quitting,” Andreescu said later. “I never would.”
Auto Racing
In his green car (perfect for St. Patrick’s Day), Kyle Busch held on to win the Auto Club 400 by 2.4 seconds over Joey Logano.
After Busch took the checkered flag, he was handed another flag that said “200 Wins,” which he carried out the window for his celebration lap in front of the grandstands.
Busch, 33, has won 53 races in NASCAR’s top-level Monster Energy Cup Series. He also has 94 victories in the second-tier Xfinity Series and 53 in NASCAR’s Truck Series.
Busch said that “to win 200, whatever it means, it means a lot to me. It’s certainly a monumental moment for all of us.”
---
Clippers
Lou Williams made a three-pointer from the top of the key at the final buzzer to give the Clippers a 119-116 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.
Montrezl Harrell and Danilo Gallinari each scored 20 for the Clippers, who have won seven of their last eight. The victory was Doc Rivers' 300th as Clippers coach, making him the seventh coach in NBA history with 300 or more regular-season wins with at least two teams. The others:
Don Nelson (Milwaukee, Golden State, Dallas)
Lenny Wilkens (Seattle, Cleveland, Atlanta)
Pat Riley (Lakers, Miami)
George Karl (Seattle, Denver)
Phil Jackson (Lakers, Chicago)
Dick Motta (Chicago, Dallas)
Odds and Ends
LeBron James' last-second shot snuffed as Lakers blow late lead to get swept by Knicks…. Corey Seager will play opening day for Dodgers, Dave Roberts says…. Andrew Heaney’s elbow injury will keep him off Angels’ opening day roster…. In the case of star South African runner Caster Semenya, a sports arbitration court must determine the definition of a woman…. Errol Spence Jr.'s domination of Mikey Garcia could be the start of a new era in boxing…. Jakob Silfverberg scores late to give Ducks a 3-2 victory over Panthers…. Kings veterans feel for rookies as team preaches patience during rebuild…. Rams and quarterback Blake Bortles might be a good fit…. Carlos Vela scores twice to help LAFC earn a draw against NYCFC.
Today’s local major sports schedule (all times Pacific)
Dodgers vs. Texas, 7 p.m., Sportsnet LA
Winnipeg at Kings, 7:30 p.m., FSW
Born on this date
1937: Race car driver Mark Donohue
1956: Skier Ingemar Stenmark
1960: NHL player Guy Carbonneau
1964: Speed skater Bonnie Blair
1967: NFL player Andre Rison
And finally
