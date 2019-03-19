The Sports Report: Why do No. 11 seeds play in a First Four game?

The selection committee then takes the four lowest-seeded teams from the teams receiving an at-large bid. An at-large bid team is one that didn’t get an automatic berth but is in because of how they played during the season. Those teams happen to be seeded 11th, because they are considered better than some of the teams that got automatic bids, and the tournament committee wanted to give a bit of a penalty to the lowest-seeded teams from both groups (at large and automatic berth).