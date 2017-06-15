California's air quality waiver appears secure for now as Trump's EPA chief tells Congress it's not under review

California's unique authority to set tougher air quality standards than the federal government isn't being targeted right now, according to Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt.

“Currently the waiver is not under review," Pruitt said Thursday.

The comment, made during a Capitol Hill hearing, could deescalate what appeared to be a brewing battle between California and President Trump's administration.

During Pruitt's confirmation hearing earlier this year, he raised the possibility of reviewing California's waivers under the Clean Air Act, a decades-old mechanism that has helped the state become a leader in fighting smog and climate change.

But Pruitt said Thursday that his office hadn't taken that step when asked by Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Corona), who emphasized bipartisan support for the waivers over the years.

Pruitt said he understood the history.

"This has been something that has been granted going back to the beginning of the Clean Air Act because of the leadership California demonstrated," Pruitt said.

California regulators are counting on using their waiver authority to pursue tougher standards on greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles, even as the Trump administration opens the door to rolling back federal rules. A dozen other states are also adopting California's regulations as their own.