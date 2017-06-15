This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown and California legislators have arrived at a final budget deal for the new fiscal year.
- A top Chinese official said he was "deeply disappointed" in President Trump's actions on climate change during one of Gov. Jerry Brown's final meetings in the country.
- With Jimmy Gomez headed to Congress, another special election is on the way to fill his seat in Sacramento.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
California's air quality waiver appears secure for now as Trump's EPA chief tells Congress it's not under review
|Chris Megerian
California's unique authority to set tougher air quality standards than the federal government isn't being targeted right now, according to Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt.
“Currently the waiver is not under review," Pruitt said Thursday.
The comment, made during a Capitol Hill hearing, could deescalate what appeared to be a brewing battle between California and President Trump's administration.
During Pruitt's confirmation hearing earlier this year, he raised the possibility of reviewing California's waivers under the Clean Air Act, a decades-old mechanism that has helped the state become a leader in fighting smog and climate change.
But Pruitt said Thursday that his office hadn't taken that step when asked by Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Corona), who emphasized bipartisan support for the waivers over the years.
Pruitt said he understood the history.
"This has been something that has been granted going back to the beginning of the Clean Air Act because of the leadership California demonstrated," Pruitt said.
California regulators are counting on using their waiver authority to pursue tougher standards on greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles, even as the Trump administration opens the door to rolling back federal rules. A dozen other states are also adopting California's regulations as their own.