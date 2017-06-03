County election officials say hundreds of voters in L.A.'s congressional race haven't received their mail ballots

With less than three days until the special congressional election in Los Angeles, hundreds of newly registered voters have not received the mail ballots they requested, county election officials say.

More than 400 voters who registered as permanent mail voters between May 1 and May 31 have not gotten their ballots to vote, said Aaron Nevarez, a manager for governmental and legislative affairs at the L.A. County registrar's office.

He said although these voters showed up in the Secretary of State's database as permanent mail voters, they did not appear in the county's records as mail voters. The campaigns of attorney Robert Lee Ahn and Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, both Democrats, received an email about the issue Saturday. The two are running to replace Xavier Becerra, who left Congress to become California's attorney general.

County election officials are now attempting to reach each of these voters by phone or email or even hand-delivering ballots to voters' doors, Nevarez said.

"We've been attempting to reach these voters through any means necessary," he said.

Officials are also telling voters about other ways they can cast a ballot: in person at early vote locations this weekend, by dropping off mail ballots at drop-off locations or by voting in person at the polls Tuesday.

The exact cause of the glitch hasn't been determined yet, and county and state officials are still researching the matter, Nevarez said. It's not clear whether more voters might be affected.

The discrepancy was discovered after the Ahn campaign began getting complaints from voters that their ballots hadn't showed up in their mailboxes.

Ahn's campaign used an aggressive voter registration effort during the April primary and has registered hundreds of voters since then, primarily in Koreatown.

Community activist and Ahn campaign volunteer Grace Yoo said she and others helped many new voters register online. When the complaints began rolling in, Ahn campaign volunteers started researching the ballot status of those they'd help register and discovered many had not gotten their ballots.

"I'm hoping they'll figure out what the mistake was," Yoo said Friday. "That just seems like a really high problem rate."

Didn't receive your ballot? Here's what you can do: