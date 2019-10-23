Advertisement
Emily St. John Mandel chronicles a global pandemic and financial crisis in her novels, ‘Station Eleven’ and ‘The Glass Hotel.’
Join author Steph Cha and Joe Ide for a streaming conversation about new L.A. noir. The March 30 event will be live.
Here’s the secret about book clubs. They’re not just about the books.
Alice Waters and Fanny Singer live at the L.A. Times Book Club
Steph Cha and Joe Ide talk live with the Los Angeles Times Book Club
Poet Laureate Luis J. Rodriguez reads his poem to Los Angeles
Laila Lalami's 'The Other Americans' adds volume to unheard voices
L.A. Times Book Club: Ocean Vuong
Inside Homeboy: Healing, tattoo removal and kinship
Author Susan Orlean on the Central Library and the fire that nearly destroyed it
Fanny Singer’s stories and recipes, ‘Always Home,’ show life growing up in the orbit of her mother, farm-to-table chef Alice Waters.
“Your House Will Pay” author Steph Cha and “Hi Five” author Joe Ide join the L.A. Times Book Club in Long Beach.
Luis J. Rodriguez shared his new book, ‘From Our Land to Our Land,’ with the Los Angeles Times Book Club
Growing up in Rabat, Morocco, author Laila Lalami loved “Adventures of Tintin” comic books and identified with Tintin, a young reporter who solves crimes.More Coverage
Ocean Vuong, bestselling author of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” talks about writing and inspiration with the L.A. Times Book Club.
In her research for “The Library Book,” Susan Orlean was surprised to learn how many people call the Los Angeles Library on a daily basis with outlandish questions.
Gregory Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries, shared “Barking to the Choir” with the L.A. Times Book Club.
Emily St. John Mandel, author of the pandemic classic “Station Eleven,” joins the virtual L.A. Times Book Club night on May 19.
Former L.A. poet laureate Luis J. Rodriguez shared the stories behind “From Our Land to Our Land” with L.A. Times Book Club readers.
Luiz J. Rodriguez, author of “From Our Land to Our Land,” joins the Los Angeles Times Book Club on Feb. 15.
To understand America better, a writer is reading a book from a different state every week. What would you suggest she read and why?
