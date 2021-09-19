Here’s the list of 2021 Emmy winners: live updates

The 2021 Emmy Awards, or the nominations themselves, seemed to reflect what TV critic Lorraine Ali called “the central TV-watching habit of the last year: the turn to comforting shows.” The 73rd edition of the Television Academy’s top honors is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer on CBS, and you can join our live chat here.

Favorites “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso” and “Mare of Easttown” have not disappointed so far, with multiple wins each. Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney+'s “The Mandalorian” led overall and among drama nominees with 24 nods apiece, with the series about British royals predicted to take the top prize. Marvel sensation “WandaVision,” also from Disney+, led a strong limited series category with 23, while Apple TV+'s freshman comedy “Ted Lasso” nabbed 20 nominations, the most for a comedy series.

Here are the winners for the 2021 Emmy Awards, as they’re announced:

Advertisement

Lead actor, comedy

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Lead actress, comedy

WINNER: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Directing for a comedy series

WINNER: Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”)

Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant” (“In Case of Emergency”)

James Burrows, “B Positive” (“Pilot”)

Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso” (“Biscuits”)

M.J. Delaney, “Ted Lasso” (“The Hope That Kills You”)

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

James Widdoes, “Mom” (“Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)

Writing for a comedy series

WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”)

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva” (“Pilot”)

Steve Yockey, “The Flight Attendant” (“In Case of Emergency”)

Maya Erskine, “PEN15” (“Play”)

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (“Pilot”)

Variety sketch series

WINNER: “Saturday Night Live”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Variety talk series

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Writing for a variety series

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Amber Ruffin Show”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

Supporting actor, drama

WINNER: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michael Kenneth Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Advertisement

Supporting actress, drama

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Directing for a drama series

WINNER: Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (“War”)

Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton” (“Diamond of the First Water”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Steven Canals, “Pose” (“Series Finale”)

Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (“Fairytale”)

Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“The Wilderness”)

Writing for a drama series

WINNER: Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (“War”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)

Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys” (“What I Know”)

Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“Home”)

Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country” (“Sundown”)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, “Pose” (“Series Finale”)

Supporting actor, limited series/TV movie

WINNER: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Advertisement

Supporting actress, limited series/TV movie

WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Supporting actor, comedy

WINNER: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting actress, comedy

WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Guest actress, drama

WINNER: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Advertisement

Guest actor, drama

WINNER: Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”

Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Charles Dance, “The Crown”

Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”

Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”

Guest actress, comedy

WINNER: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest actor, comedy

WINNER: Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”

Daniel Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

TV movie

WINNER: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

Advertisement

For a full list of winners, go to emmys.com.