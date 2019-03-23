Essential arts: Why ‘Art in the Age of Black Power’ is the show for right now

Don’t tell violinist and former child prodigy Ray Chen that classical music is a fusty old art. Yes, as Chen told Times arts writer Jessica Gelt, he knows that the classical music community can be small and insular, but with his playing and huge social media following he’s opening up that world. On Friday, he and the LA Phil announced the Play With Ray contest, open to non-professional violinists around the world. The winner will play on stage this summer at the Hollywood Bowl with Chen, 30, and the L.A. Phil.