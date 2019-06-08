Essential Arts: Time to place bets on the Tony Awards. Hint — we’re into ‘Hadestown’

The visit provided occasion to think about how vibrant Japanese malls are. Easy access to public transit is a prime reason. (Namba Parks sits over a rail line.) But also the mix of activities these spaces often provide: quiet zones, performance sites, highbrow chain stores as well as lots of mom and pop shops, not to mention bustling food courts with great take-out. Namba Parks even has a wedding chapel. In Japan, malls do not exist apart from the everyday life of a city — instead, they engage it. Something to consider as we try to resuscitate our own dead shopping centers.