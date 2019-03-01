Today: The Walk Away and the Running Investigation

President Trump is back in Washington, with a world of troubles at his door. The collapse of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left each side blaming the other and no clear path forward. Two other key parts of his foreign policy — a still-secret Mideast peace proposal and not-so-secret efforts to unseat the president of Venezuela — also appear in disarray, at least for now, and his self-touted negotiating prowess is in question. Even among Republicans, Trump’s facing a backlash after saying he takes Kim “at his word” that the dictator was unaware of North Korea’s mistreatment of Otto Warmbier, the American college student who died in 2017. Meanwhile, Trump faces a new round of peril as members of Congress vow to follow up on his former lawyer Michael Cohen’s claims of misdeeds and possible crimes by the president. Among those who could be called to testify: the Trump Organization’s top accountant, Allen Weisselberg, and longtime executive Matthew Calamari, as well as Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.