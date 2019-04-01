Today: A Rapper Whose Dreams Were Bigger Than Hip-Hop

To those who knew him, Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was a pillar in his South L.A. community. He once gave a pair of shoes to every student at an elementary school in Hyde Park, where he owned a burger joint, a fish market and a barbershop. He helped reopen a beloved Mid-City roller rink. And last year, Hussle, who made no secret of his early life in a street gang, opened a co-working space in the Crenshaw district designed to call attention to the lack of diversity in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. On Sunday, he was killed, shot in broad daylight outside his clothing store in a burst of gunfire that police say left two other people wounded. In the hours afterward, authorities continued to search for clues, hundreds of people gathered at the site to mourn, and celebrities in Hollywood and sports paid their respects online. Ominously, shortly before his death, Hussle posted on Twitter: “Having strong enemies is a blessing.” As The Times’ Gerrick Kennedy writes, the 33-year-old had a vision much larger than music.