Vegetables: They're what's for dinner

It is officially that time of year when we swing the pendulum in the other direction from a holiday season spent eating comfort food and try to start the new year fresh. Regardless of whether you want to get back in shape — whatever that looks like for you — or try out a new diet with some friends, there is one thing on which medical, nutritional and fitness experts all agree: Eat lots of vegetables.

That doesn’t mean you have to go vegan or even vegetarian. It doesn’t mean there’s no more pasta, bread or rice. It doesn’t have to mean being doomed to days of carrot and celery sticks and dinners of steamed everything else. Really.

There are countless easy, delicious ways to eat more vegetables (because I know you already eat some). Start with weeknight dinners and make seasonal produce the star of the plate. Cauliflower and kimchi ‘fried rice’, Nani’s tortino di fagiolini (sort of like a green bean quiche), chili oil-roasted beets with feta, almonds and mint, vegan lentil and fennel salad and even a vegan Tommy’s-style chili burger all fit the bill. Leftovers become ready-made lunches and you are on your way.

To that end, here are 35 of our top vegetable-forward weeknight dinner suggestions to start you on your journey.

République Date Butter Roasted Sweet Potatoes Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Vegan Jackfruit Carnitas Tacos Time 45 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Paella with artichokes and mushrooms Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 6

Broccoli salad with roasted peppers and cashews Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Tsukune-Style Brussels Sprouts Time 1 hour Yields Serves 4 to 6

Tacos 1986 Tacos al Hongo Time 35 minutes Yields Serves 4

Sauteed Collard Greens Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Spaghetti and 'Meat' Balls Time 1 hour Yields Makes about 30 balls

Roasted rainbow cauliflower tacos Time 1 hour Yields Makes 6 tacos

Vegan Chilaquiles Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Umami-Roasted Vegetables Time 40 minutes Yields Serves 4

Roasted Mushroom Stroganoff Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6.

Garlic Fries Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Vegan Tommy’s-Style Chili Burger Time 30 minutes Yields Makes 8

Mustard green salad Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Slow-Roasted Winter Vegetables Time 2 hours Yields Serves 12

Palak Paneer Shakshuka Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Vegan Lentil and Fennel Salad Time 1 hour Yields Serves 4 to 6

Fava Bean Scampi Time 15 minutes Yields Serves 4.

Oaxacan String Cheese Tacos Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 4

Hasiba’s Honeyed Marinated Eggplant Time 45 minutes Yields Serves 8 to 10

Sicilian tuna salad from Scopa Italian Roots Time 35 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Rice bowl with cauliflower, zucchini and eggplant Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

The Village Idiot's beans and bitter greens Time 1 hour 45 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Vegetarian Hunan-style tofu Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Serves 2 as a main dish, 4 as part of a multi-dish meal

Shakshouka Time 1 hour Yields Serves 4 to 6

Nani's tortino di fagiolini Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Serves 8 to 12