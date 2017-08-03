ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

TV

It's official: 'American Horror Story: Cult' reveals new characters, and they're looking as creepy as ever

Emily Mae Czachor
(FX)
(FX)

Just six weeks ahead of its season premiere, "American Horror Story: Cult" has gifted fans with a surprise pre-show treat. Of course, in AHS speak, "treat" really means "extraordinarily spooky photo set." 

In typical AHS fashion, the anthology horror series has remained mostly tight-lipped on the specifics of Season 7 -- until now. Trailing creator Ryan Murphy's big reveal on Wednesday -- which confirmed veteran Emma Roberts' highly anticipated AHS return -- the series is offering viewers a first look at its new cast members. 

The new photos tout shadowy introductions for series newcomers Billie Lourd, Colton Haynes and Alison Pill. And check out the recurring clown imagery, plucked straight out of your childhood nightmares. 

In addition to AHS first-timers, the new season will star familiar favorites, including Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Frances Conroy (as well as Roberts). Adina Porter, Mare Winningham and Cheyenne Jackson will also return. 

"American Horror Story: Cult" kicks off Sept. 5 on FX. Check out the new teaser photos below.

Billie Lourd as Winter Anderson. (FX)
Billie Lourd as Winter Anderson. (FX)
Billy Eichner as Harrison Wilton. (FX)
Billy Eichner as Harrison Wilton. (FX)
Alison Pill as Ivy Mayfair-Richards. (FX)
Alison Pill as Ivy Mayfair-Richards. (FX)
Cheyenne Jackson as Dr. Rudy Vincent. (FX)
Cheyenne Jackson as Dr. Rudy Vincent. (FX)
Colton Haynes as Detective Samuels. (FX)
Colton Haynes as Detective Samuels. (FX)

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
83°