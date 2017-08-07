Amy Schumer will make her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's 'Meteor Shower'

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer will star in Steve Martin's four-person comedy "Meteor Shower" starting in November.

What do you do when your wacky stage play is bordering on unfledged critical catastrophe? Nab Hollywood's favorite train wreck and ask her to headline, of course.

At least that was Steve Martin's stopgap solution now that his newest play, "Meteor Shower" -- whose earlier productions received mixed reviews -- is headed for Broadway. And reigning comedy queen Amy Schumer is going with it.

The brassy personality behind Comedy Central's "Inside Amy Schumer" will make her Broadway debut in Martin's offbeat, four-person production, which moves to the big leagues in November. "Meteor Shower" is a zany marital comedy that chronicles one bizarre 1993 evening spent watching a meteor shower in Ojai, Calif.

Schumer will lead a cast of fellow funny people, including Keegan-Michael Key (of "Key & Peele" fame, who is performing in an off-Broadway run of "Hamlet" alongside Oscar Isaac), Alan Tudyk ("Firefly") and Tony Award winner Laura Benanti ("Gypsy"). Jerry Zaks, whose Bette Midler-fronted "Hello, Dolly!" revival is consistently breaking box-office records, is set to direct.

"Meteor Shower" kicks off its Broadway stint with previews beginning Nov. 1, ahead of its Nov. 29 opening at Manhattan's Booth Theater.