A 'Death Wish' for right now: Bruce Willis action remake gets first trailer

“I wanna buy a gun.”

The first trailer for the new version of “Death Wish” came out on Thursday and anyone longing for the good old days of relatively uncomplicated, arguably politically reactionary Charles Bronson action pictures should mark their calendars for Nov. 22.

Directed by Eli Roth from a screenplay by Joe Carnahan and starring Bruce Willis, the trailer packs in hot-button political ideas including viral video, vigilante justice, racial profiling, hoodies, gun violence in urban Chicago, the perceived tranquility of the suburbs and the threat of invading criminals. All set to AC/DC’s classic rock anthem “Back in Black.”

And in case anyone was wondering how the movie might subvert the relationship between gun culture, action filmmaking and what has come to be known as “toxic masculinity,” the trailer features a young woman telling Willis he is “cocked, locked and ready to rock” while what seems to be a more age-appropriate female therapist encourages him to “keep it up.”

In keeping with the spirit of the moment, the Roth/Carnahan/Willis iteration of “Death Wish” does not look to be subtle. Whether it is intentional troll bait for the think-piece era, just dumb trash or a sharp rebuke remains to be seen.