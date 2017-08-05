Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- YouTube Red nabs 'Karate Kid' TV sequel, starring the franchise originals
- Angelina Jolie, Vanity Fair at odds over explanation of controversial children's casting game
- ABC postpones 'Little Mermaid Live!' special
- Five things we learned about what's in store on 'This Is Us'
- NBC orders Season 2 of 'Will & Grace' revival ahead of premiere
A Star Is Born: James Gunn turns 51 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
As a kid I wasn't attracted to horror movies because I liked to be scared. I liked the dark imagination, the dark side of fantasy. They are films about outsiders and monsters and creatures, and I related to those creatures .... I was much more interested in creepy than scary.
James Gunn, 2006
FROM THE ARCHIVES: On the lighter side of terror