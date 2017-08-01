Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Late-night TV hosts bid adieu to the Anthony Scaramucci they hardly knew
- Kenan Thompson and 'All That' crew team up for kids' sketch-comedy series
- R. Kelly cancels Los Angeles show amid cult allegations
- Oscar winner Casey Affleck and wife Summer Phoenix are divorcing
- James Franco's 'The Disaster Artist' is bound for Toronto film fest's Midnight Madness
After Sam Shepard's death, Broadway will dim the lights for one of its own
|Libby Hill
Fans and friends continue to react to Monday's news that decorated actor and playwright Sam Shepard has died.
The Broadway community announced Tuesday that the lights of the Great White Way will be dimmed for a minute on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. in memory of the man who penned many plays performed both on and off-Broadway.
“Sam Shepard was a prolific storyteller who created provocative, thoughtful, and exciting work for Broadway, off-Broadway, and film," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a statement Tuesday. "His original voice was a definite draw for audiences and had an undeniable influence on other artists.
“He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues," St. Martin concluded.
MORE:
Sam Shepard, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor, dies at 73
On film, Sam Shepard turned understatement into brooding poetry
Sam Shepard, the cowboy playwright who rewrote the rules of the American stage