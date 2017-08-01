After Sam Shepard's death, Broadway will dim the lights for one of its own

Broadway will pay tribute to the late playwright Sam Shepard on Wednesday night.

Fans and friends continue to react to Monday's news that decorated actor and playwright Sam Shepard has died.

The Broadway community announced Tuesday that the lights of the Great White Way will be dimmed for a minute on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. in memory of the man who penned many plays performed both on and off-Broadway.

“Sam Shepard was a prolific storyteller who created provocative, thoughtful, and exciting work for Broadway, off-Broadway, and film," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a statement Tuesday. "His original voice was a definite draw for audiences and had an undeniable influence on other artists.

“He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues," St. Martin concluded.

MORE:

Sam Shepard, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor, dies at 73

On film, Sam Shepard turned understatement into brooding poetry

Sam Shepard, the cowboy playwright who rewrote the rules of the American stage