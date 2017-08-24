Amy Schumer says she doesn't deserve to be paid the same as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock

Amy Schumer admits her team didn't settle for the first number Netflix floated for her comedy special, but she also says she didn't "insist" or "demand" to be paid the same $20 million Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle reportedly got for theirs.

Her Instagram post explaining those nuances — the difference between asking and insisting, between "more" and "the same" — went up Wednesday after people on social media reacted badly to a Variety story about women and minorities still making less for TV work than white men do.

"She received significantly more compensation after she raised the question of fairness relative to the Rock and Chappelle deals," the story said.

The primary complaint on social media? How dare Schumer put herself on the same level as two comedy legends.

The "Trainwreck" star, um, insisted that no, she hadn't, despite her belief in equal pay for women.

"I don't believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave. They are legends and 2 of the greatest comics of all time," she wrote, captioning a nearly naked photo of herself wearing only a thong and shielding her breasts with a puppy dressed as a hot dog.

In the Variety report, a source said Team Schumer went back to the negotiating table with Netflix and, in the trade paper's words, "flatly asked for more money" to bring her paycheck for "The Leather Special" up from an initial $11-million offer.

That she had "insisted" on parity appears to have come when other outlets picked up that anecdote and ran with it. Other fodder for online comments: Schumer is a white woman; Rock and Chappelle are black men.

With more than a hint of sarcasm, the comic thanked people for "chiming in" on what they felt she deserved to be paid.

"I would like to say that I have been selling out arenas these last couple years. Something a female comic has never done. That's a big deal to me, especially because I know I do my best every night on stage for the audience and they have a good time," Schumer explained.

"I didn't ask for the same as my friends. I did ask for more than the initial offer. I will continue to work my ass off and be the best performer I can be. The reports of me 'demanding' or 'insisting' on equal pay to them aren't a true."