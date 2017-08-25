'Bachelor' couple Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi break off their engagement

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, who got engaged on the most recent season of "The Bachelor," have — "with a great amount of heartbreak" — called the whole thing off.

"We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for," they said Friday in a statement to E! News.

The relationship lasted five months after the proposal aired on the Season 21 finale of "The Bachelor" in March.

The two said in their statement that they're parting "with love and admiration" for one another.

The silver lining to what they called a difficult decision? This means Nick is potentially available for yet another TV stint in the "Bachelor/Bachelorette" franchise. That as-yet-imaginary gig would be his fifth ride on the looking-for-love roller coaster.

In Bachelor Nation, it's always good to dream.