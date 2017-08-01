Blake Lively dishes on her anxiety, husband Ryan Reynolds' made-up tweets and their parenting philosophy

Lively said she has "complete anxiety" worrying about the narrative her interviewer will pursue and how he or she will "spin her." In addition to that, here are a few other tidbits we learned about the actress and her family.

"Not all men, but a subsection of men have a desire to understand and control women," she explained. "To do that, you have to paint them into this thing you can wrap your head around. But women are complex... what you see in the media is not real life."

The "awakened" star, who headlines the fall drama "All I See Is You" and is producing and starring in an adaptation of "The Husband's Secret" (from "Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty), called the pristine portrayal of her life "nonsense" in Glamour's September issue .

Blake Lively -- you know, the seemingly perfect, sun-kissed actress of "Gossip Girl" and "The Town" who has two perfect daughters with her seemingly perfect husband, Ryan Reynolds -- has set the record straight about her overly simplified life. (See above description.)

She and Reynolds try not to work at the same time. The couple, who co-starred in 2011's "Green Lantern" and wed in 2012, stagger their on-location projects so they can stay focused on their daughters James, 2, and Inez, nearly 1. She and her brood are currently in Reynolds' hometown of Vancouver while he shoots "Deadpool 2." After that, they'll pack up and she'll do a couple of movies of her own.

She's raising empowered daughters and gets quite a bit of help from her "conscious" husband. Citing a bit from comedian Sarah Silverman's "We Are Miracles" routine, Lively ascribes to the idea of not telling girls they can do anything because they already believe they can do anything.

"We're all born feeling perfect until somebody tells us we're not," she said. "So there's nothing I can teach my daughter [James]. She already has all of it. The only thing I can do is protect what she already feels... I do know that I have to watch her and listen to her and not project any of my own insecurities or struggles on her."

Reynolds contributes to their empowerment by appropriating female pronouns -- say, when "picking up a caterpillar" and calling it "her" rather than "him" -- and discourages the use of the word "bossy" because of its belittling, negative connotation.

Reynolds' hilarious tweets about parenting are made up and "he may as well work for the [National] Enquirer."

Unfortunately those tweets that mommy blogs live for are "never, ever about James or Inez," she said.

"Everything is a completely made-up scenario. He'll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff."

Read Lively's full Glamour interview here.