On day of solar eclipse, Bonnie Tyler is back in the spotlight with 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'

Bonnie Tyler, who'll sing "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on a cruise ship during the total eclipse of the sun in a few hours, revealed a sort of secret about the iconic 1983 song Monday morning.

"To be honest, I do get a bit mixed up in the last verse," the 66-year-old Welsh singer told the "Today" gang from that cruise ship.

"Unlike the eclipse, which is going to last two minutes, 40 seconds, this song was originally almost eight minutes, and Jim Steinman, who wrote the song, had to chop it about to get the single version," Tyler confided.

"So I do two versions — I do the single version, and then when I'm doing live shows. I've got to remember the last verse."

She'll perform the full version Monday a few hundred miles off the coast of Florida. Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas set sail from Orlando on Sunday.

Tyler noted enthusiastically on "Today" and CNN that she'll perform with DNCE, a band made up of Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle, and JinJoo Lee.

The unofficial Song of the 2017 Eclipse is also a No. 1 karaoke song, she noted.