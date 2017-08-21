Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Randy Newman reflected on his legacy and new album at an intimate L.A. gig
- New Robert Plant album, not a Led Zeppelin reunion, coming this fall
- Miley Cyrus goes full Elvis and Dolly in 'Younger Now' music video
- Symphony leader turns a boycott by his own musicians into a joke
- Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary are expecting a baby
On day of solar eclipse, Bonnie Tyler is back in the spotlight with 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'
|Christie D'Zurilla
Bonnie Tyler, who'll sing "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on a cruise ship during the total eclipse of the sun in a few hours, revealed a sort of secret about the iconic 1983 song Monday morning.
"To be honest, I do get a bit mixed up in the last verse," the 66-year-old Welsh singer told the "Today" gang from that cruise ship.
"Unlike the eclipse, which is going to last two minutes, 40 seconds, this song was originally almost eight minutes, and Jim Steinman, who wrote the song, had to chop it about to get the single version," Tyler confided.
"So I do two versions — I do the single version, and then when I'm doing live shows. I've got to remember the last verse."
She'll perform the full version Monday a few hundred miles off the coast of Florida. Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas set sail from Orlando on Sunday.
Tyler noted enthusiastically on "Today" and CNN that she'll perform with DNCE, a band made up of Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle, and JinJoo Lee.
The unofficial Song of the 2017 Eclipse is also a No. 1 karaoke song, she noted.
"'Total Eclipse of the Heart' is an evergreen song all year through, not just on eclipse. It's a powerful ballad and everybody loves to sing it," she told CNN's John Berman, who asked her for her favorite line.
"I need you more than ever / And if you only hold me tight / We'll be holding on forever," she sang, working it out dramatically, albeit in a not-quite-awake morning voice.
And yes, she did, with a laugh, note the morning voice herself.
Given the light subject matter on an overhyped morning, Tyler faced some silly questions — "How do you think a total eclipse of the heart differs from a total eclipse of the sun?" "Can you stare into a total eclipse of the heart without glasses?"
But the best one came from Matt Lauer.
"Since there hasn't been a total eclipse since 1979, were you thinking ahead?" he asked. "Years ago, did you say, well, wait a minute, 2017, the phone is going to ring off the hook?"
"What do you think? No," Tyler said with a laugh. "But it is, strangely enough."