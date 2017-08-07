Carly Waddell, Evan Bass of 'Bachelor in Paradise' are expecting a baby

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who met during the fourth season of "Bachelor in Paradise" and were married in June, are expecting a baby.

"SECRET IS OUT GUYS!!!!," she said Sunday on Instagram, after issuing a statement to People. "Evan and I are SO EXCITED to announce we are HAVING A BABY!!! What a beautiful, wonderful, wild year it has been and the adventure continues Feb 2018!"

Bass, 34, already has three boys from a previous marriage: Nathan, Liam and Ensley. He and Waddell, 31, told E! News in April that they planned to have kids, with her saying they'd keep trying until they had a girl.

The couple's Puerto Vallarta wedding in mid-June — conducted by host Chris Harrison, of course — was taped for broadcast during the upcoming season of the "Bachelor" franchise's summer incarnation, which premieres Aug. 14 on ABC.

The start date on Season 4 of "Paradise" comes a week late, after production was delayed by an investigation into what happened between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios on the first day of filming.