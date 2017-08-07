Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Amy Schumer will make her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's 'Meteor Shower'
- Carly Waddell, Evan Bass of 'Bachelor in Paradise' are expecting a baby
- Miley Cyrus, the Weeknd and Lorde will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards
- John Oliver calls Stephen Miller a 'vitamin D-deficient minion'
- Amid recent woes, Aaron Carter reveals he's bisexual -- and has killer abs
- Why did Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood refuse chemo? Because 'this hair wasn’t going anywhere'
Carly Waddell, Evan Bass of 'Bachelor in Paradise' are expecting a baby
|Christie D'Zurilla
Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who met during the fourth season of "Bachelor in Paradise" and were married in June, are expecting a baby.
"SECRET IS OUT GUYS!!!!," she said Sunday on Instagram, after issuing a statement to People. "Evan and I are SO EXCITED to announce we are HAVING A BABY!!! What a beautiful, wonderful, wild year it has been and the adventure continues Feb 2018!"
Bass, 34, already has three boys from a previous marriage: Nathan, Liam and Ensley. He and Waddell, 31, told E! News in April that they planned to have kids, with her saying they'd keep trying until they had a girl.
The couple's Puerto Vallarta wedding in mid-June — conducted by host Chris Harrison, of course — was taped for broadcast during the upcoming season of the "Bachelor" franchise's summer incarnation, which premieres Aug. 14 on ABC.
The start date on Season 4 of "Paradise" comes a week late, after production was delayed by an investigation into what happened between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios on the first day of filming.