James Corden and stars galore sing their way through 'Carpool Karaoke' trailer

The stars of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" are getting up offa that thing and dancing till they feel better in the new trailer set to James Brown's hit song.

Launching on Aug. 8, Apple Music's original series is hitting the road with a trunkload of celebrities belting out hits inside and outside their vehicles. The star-studded trailer features "Late Late Show" host James Corden, along with a roster of A-listers, comics, a wrestler, some country stars, the whole Cyrus family, a Jonas brother and a pair of dragon-riding Stark sisters. To name a few.

Each episode of the singalong Web series features a celebrity pair -- such as Alicia Keys and John Legend, Billy Eichner and Metallica and Trevor Noah and Shakira -- joining the chorus of their personal playlists.

Corden, who originated the viral segment on his CBS talk show, will appear in a few episodes and serves as co-creator and executive producer with Ben Winston and Eric Pankowski. The late-night comic is paired with a wedding-crashing Will Smith, rides along with Keys and Legend and faces off with a confetti-tossing LeBron James in the teaser.

More shenanigans ensue as the singing makes its way to the streets, into supermarkets and laundromats, onto basketball courts and through pedicab races.

The trailer also features Shaquille O'Neal, Jessica Alba, Chelsea Handler, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ariana Grande, Queen Latifah, Lea Michele, John Cena, Seth MacFarlane, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, Jeff Gordon, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and several others.