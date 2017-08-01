Oscar winner Casey Affleck and wife Summer Phoenix are divorcing

The infamous Oscar curse has struck Casey Affleck.

The 41-year-old actor, who won an Academy Awards earlier this year for his work in "Manchester by the Sea," is getting a divorce.

His wife, actress and model Summer Phoenix, filed her petition to split from Affleck in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday citing irreconcilable differences, The Times has confirmed. She is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their two sons -- Indiana, 12, and Atticus, 9 -- and is also asking for spousal support and attorney fees.

The couple announced their amicable separation in 2016 after 10 years of marriage, but Phoenix listed the date of separation as November 2015 in the petition.

"Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix have amicably separated. They remain very close friends," the couple said in a joint statement in March 2016.

Affleck, who is the younger brother of Ben Affleck, and Phoenix, who is the younger sister of Joaquin Phoenix, had been an item since 2000 and wed in 2006. They co-starred in the 2000 comedy "Committed" and the 2002 play "This Is Our Youth" with Matt Damon.

Coincidentally, Affleck is the latest actor to face divorce proceedings after winning Oscar gold. Reese Witherspoon, Nicholas Cage, Halle Berry, Kirk Douglas, Sam Mendes and Sandra Bullock are just a few Academy Award winners whose marriages ended shortly after they took home their Oscars. Theories of an Oscar curse are believed to date back to the 1930s.