Chris Pratt-Anna Faris split hits fans hard: 'Love is dead'
|Christie D'Zurilla
People who are not Chris Pratt or Anna Faris seem to be taking the Chris Pratt-Anna Faris breakup news more seriously than they expected.
The union of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Mom" stars — they got married in 2009 and have a 4-year-old son together — appears to have meant quite a bit to legions of complete strangers.
Prominent themes on social media: The introspective "I don't care about celebrity couples, but for some reason I cared about them," and the more bluntly fatalistic "Love is dead."
There was also evidence of a protective vibe toward other seemingly solid celebrity couples.
And perhaps this guy said it best ...