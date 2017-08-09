CMT and HLN to air tributes to departed music great Glen Campbell

Networks are lining up to honor the life and brilliant legacy of music superstar Glen Campbell, the singer, songwriter and actor who died Tuesday at the age of 81.

CMT announced Wednesday that it will premiere "CMT Remembers Glen Campbell" on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. PDT. (It will air again on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 8:30 a.m.)

The special will include footage from Campbell's final interview with the network, filmed in 2011, as well as some of Campbell's performances and tributes from fellow country stars such as Keith Urban, Reba McEntire and Blake Shelton.

“If you know you got it, live with it the best way you can,” said Campbell of his Alzheimer's diagnosis in that 2011 interview. “You don’t cry over spilled milk."

If you're eager to revisit Campbell's life even sooner, HLN is airing the acclaimed 2014 documentary "Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me" on Wednesday (as in, tonight) at 9 p.m. PDT. (HLN, formerly Headline News, is a spinoff network of CNN, which aired the TV premiere of the documentary in 2015.)

ALSO

Glen Campbell dies at 81; country-pop singer battled Alzheimer's

'A shining light in so many ways': Music world remembers country-pop great Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell's Alzheimer's battle added a heroic coda to a pop-country star's life