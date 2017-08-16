Elisabeth Moss schools fan with rare comment on Scientology

Elisabeth Moss responded to an Instagram user's question about Scientology on Tuesday. (Richard Shotwell / Invision/Associated Press)

Elisabeth Moss tends to keep quiet about her involvement in Scientology, but the Emmy-nominated actress spoke out on the subject Tuesday in the most unexpected of places: Instagram. Moss, who leads Hulu's freshman series "The Handmaid's Tale," posted a photo of herself taken before the show's final Emmy-related event, held Monday at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles.

In the caption, Moss expressed her gratitude for fans and excitement over the series' second season, and people immediately flooded the comments section with admiration and queries. She responded to several of them, including a question about how the show has affected her relationship with Scientology.

A fan asked Moss about the perceived similarities between Gilead, the fictional fundamentalist regime in "Handmaid's" and Scientology. And the actress didn't hesitate to shed light on the situation. “Love this adaptation so much,” an Instagram user who goes by the name moelybanks wrote. “Question though, does it make you think twice about Scientology? Both Gilead and Scientology both believe that all outside sources (aka news) are wrong or evil… it’s just very interesting.”

“That’s actually not true at all about Scientology," Moss responded. "Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding the truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me. The most important things to me probably. And so Gilead and THT hit me on a very personal level. Thanks for the interesting question!” (For what it's worth, she ended her response with a kissing emoji.)

The fan seemed to take Moss' rebuttal in stride, attributing their different understandings of Scientology to its cultural representation and acknowledging that everyone has the right to believe what they like. "Thank you for taking the time to try and explain a little," the Instagram user wrote. "Either way, you do you and imma do me and if that makes us happy i supposed that's all that matters."

