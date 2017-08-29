Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
'Fake news'? First Lady Melania Trump trades heels for sneakers during Harvey visit in Texas
|Tre'vell Anderson
What's the best disaster relief outfit for a government official?
Cargo pants? Galoshes? A yellow rain jacket a la Curious George?
For Melania Trump, who wore orange Manolo Blahnik stilettos as she departed the White House for Camp David a week ago, a sleek pair of black high heels with slim trousers and an on-trend bomber jacket must have seemed like a sensible traveling ensemble this morning.
The first lady of the United States, along with President Trump, boarded Air Force One early Tuesday and headed to Texas, where Hurricane Harvey has ravaged local communities. What garnered a huge chunk of attention, however, was FLOTUS' stiletto heels, which many on the Internet criticized even before the presidential plane touched down in Texas.
Of the criticism, the first lady's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told Fox News via email: "It's sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes."
Still, whether in response to critics or a previously planned outfit change, FLOTUS' pumps were traded for crispy white sneakers by the time the plane landed in Corpus Christi.
The Internet didn't exactly apologize, but Trump supporters were happy to point out the wardrobe adjustment and taunt the media.