'Fake news'? First Lady Melania Trump trades heels for sneakers during Harvey visit in Texas

What's the best disaster relief outfit for a government official?

Cargo pants? Galoshes? A yellow rain jacket a la Curious George?

For Melania Trump, who wore orange Manolo Blahnik stilettos as she departed the White House for Camp David a week ago, a sleek pair of black high heels with slim trousers and an on-trend bomber jacket must have seemed like a sensible traveling ensemble this morning.

The first lady of the United States, along with President Trump, boarded Air Force One early Tuesday and headed to Texas, where Hurricane Harvey has ravaged local communities. What garnered a huge chunk of attention, however, was FLOTUS' stiletto heels, which many on the Internet criticized even before the presidential plane touched down in Texas.