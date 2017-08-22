George and Amal Clooney's justice foundation gives $1-million grant to combat hate groups

Those glamorous do-gooders are at it again.

In the wake of the race-fueled violence in Charlottesville, Va., George and Amal Clooney's Clooney Foundation for Justice has given a $1-million grant to help topple domestic hate groups.

The actor/producer and his wife, an international human rights attorney, have partnered with the Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center to "increase the capacity of the SPLC to combat hate groups in the United States," according to a statement from the center.

"We are proud to support the Southern Poverty Law Center in its efforts to prevent violent extremism in the United States," the couple said in a statement. "What happened in Charlottesville, and what is happening in communities across our country, demands our collective engagement to stand up to hate."

The couple, who wed in 2014 and welcomed twins this summer, established the Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016 to advance justice in courtrooms, classrooms and communities around the world. They also serve as its presidents.