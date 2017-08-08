President Trump says he's not on vacation, but late-night TV hosts aren't buying it

Donald Trump kicked off his 17-day, definitely earned, absolutely, certainly, not-at-all-a-vacation over the weekend, billing it as a "work trip."

But nobody's buying it -- well, at least not on late-night TV. So, while Trump takes swings at golf balls, Stephen Colbert and company took swings at the president.

"You’ve got to give it to him — he's there to relax after months of grueling golf at Mar-a-Lago," Colbert quipped during Monday's "The Late Show."

Colbert noted the president's staunch insistence that his extended vacay is in the name of professional duties, thank you very much: "This is not a vacation - meetings and calls!" Trump clarified in a tweet.

"Meetings and calls — wow," Colbert said. "Trump has to do all that during vacation? Man, I would not want to work for Vladimir Putin! Tough boss."

Coincidentally, Putin is also taking a vacation right now. "He’s in Siberia putting on a snorkel and shooting fish with a spear gun," Colbert said. (This is real news.) "Though he later claimed the fish was killed by Ukrainian separatists."