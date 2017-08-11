Jennifer Lawrence reveals what she would have changed about 'Passengers'

Jennifer Lawrence is standing by her 2016 sci-fi thriller "Passengers."

The Oscar-winning actress said she was proud of the project despite its tepid critical reception. However, she agreed with the criticism that it might have benefited from a major edit: Her character should have woken up first.

Co-starring Chris Pratt, the film earned more than a respectable $300 million at the global box office but was slammed for justifying rape culture because Pratt's lonesome character -- aboard a spaceship hurtling into the future -- roused Lawrence's character from her suspended-animation slumber without her consent.

"I'm disappointed in myself that I didn't spot it," the September cover star told Vogue. "I thought the script was beautiful — it was this tainted, complicated love story. It definitely wasn't a failure. I'm not embarrassed by it by any means. There was just stuff that I wished I'd looked into deeper before jumping on."