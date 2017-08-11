Jennifer Lawrence reveals what she would have changed about 'Passengers'

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Nardine Saad
Jennifer Lawrence is standing by her 2016 sci-fi thriller "Passengers."
The Oscar-winning actress said she was proud of the project despite its tepid critical reception. However, she agreed with the criticism that it might have benefited from a major edit: Her character should have woken up first.
Co-starring Chris Pratt, the film earned more than a respectable $300 million at the global box office but was slammed for justifying rape culture because Pratt's lonesome character -- aboard a spaceship hurtling into the future -- roused Lawrence's character from her suspended-animation slumber without her consent.
"I'm disappointed in myself that I didn't spot it," the September cover star told Vogue. "I thought the script was beautiful — it was this tainted, complicated love story. It definitely wasn't a failure. I'm not embarrassed by it by any means. There was just stuff that I wished I'd looked into deeper before jumping on."
The actress will next appear in Darren Aronofsky's psychological thriller "Mother!," which also stars Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer next month. She's been romantically linked to Aronofsky since September 2016 and confirmed reports that they began seeing each after the film wrapped.
"We had energy," Lawrence told the magazine. "I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me."
Recently watching the trippy film reminded Lawrence "all over again how brilliant he is" as a filmmaker, but she also praised him as a partner.
"I've been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I'm never confused with him," said Lawrence, who's previously dated Coldplay's Chris Martin and her "X-Men" co-star Nicholas Hoult.
Despite their 22-year age difference (she's 26, he's 48) and Lawrence's "vastly disappointing" love of reality TV, the forthright star indicated that the two get along swimmingly.
"I normally don't like Harvard people, because they can’t go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard," she said. "He's not like that."