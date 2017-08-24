Jimmy Kimmel says he's 'made peace' with Jay Leno and it's all because of his newborn son

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Nardine Saad
Jimmy Kimmel has staunchly been Team Letterman in the storied rivalry between former "Late Show" host David Letterman and his "Tonight Show" rival Jay Leno.
For years, the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host has traded barbs with Leno, who was infamously favored as Johnny Carson's successor despite Letterman having been groomed for the post.
However, Kimmel recently said that he and Leno "have made peace" in their sub-feud.
"After my son had his operation, he called me and he was very nice," Kimmel said in the Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast.
This, after years of the Letterman sympathizer grousing about and insulting Leno. Conversely, Leno has blamed Kimmel's "mean streak" for lower ratings.
Things changed for Kimmel after he spoke about his son, Billy, in May. Billy was born with a heart defect and underwent heart surgery as a newborn to correct it. Kimmel shared the harrowing saga in a tearful opening monologue that will likely go down as one of his show's most memorable moments (sorry, Matt Damon).
Kimmel, who's up for two awards at the Primetime Emmys next month, received an outpouring of support for his candor and support for the Affordable Care Act, which Congress was considering replacing at the time.
It's a moment he had no regrets about, he said.
"I felt like I had to say something about it," Kimmel added, despite hearing from "a lot of lunatics" after that.
Make that lunatics and Leno.