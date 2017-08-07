John Oliver calls Stephen Miller a 'vitamin D-deficient minion' and other nice things

In the battle of CNN reporter Jim Acosta versus White House advisor Stephen Miller, let it be known that John Oliver is firmly Team Acosta.

Or, to be more accurate, he's really, really anti-Miller. On Sunday's episode of "Last Week Tonight," the comedian devoted several minutes to skewering the Duke graduate, noting his resemblance to a "vitamin D-deficient minion."

Miller was in the news this week following a heated exchange with Acosta, who asked him to defend a strict new immigration proposal in light of the poem by Emma Lazarus inscribed on the Statue of Liberty. Miller argued that since the words -- "give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free" -- were added later, they were irrelevant.

As Oliver argued, "Just because it wasn’t part of the original does not mean it is worthless. Some of the best things ever made were changed part way through." Case in point: The "Fast & Furious" movies didn't always have the Rock.

Oliver also expressed shock over the fact that Miller, who is rumored to be in the running to replace Anthony Scaramucci as the White House communications director, is just "31 human years old." As evidence, Oliver rolled a clip of the Santa Monica native campaigning for student government by ranting about having to pick up his own trash "when we have plenty of janitors who are paid to do it for us."

"Wow, he is truly one of the most revolting humans (Minions) I have ever seen," Oliver said, using profanities.

Miller wouldn't have found much to like in this week's main segment, either, which questioned whether President Trump's plan to hire thousands of new border patrol agents was really a good idea (Oliver uses profanities in this too).