Kathy Griffin retracts apology, rips backlash over gory Trump photo shoot

|Christie D'Zurilla
Kathy Griffin said in June that she was sorry. Now she's retracting her tearful apology for that controversial photo shoot featuring her holding a fake severed head in the likeness of President Trump and treating the backlash as a joke.
"I'm no longer sorry. The whole outrage was B.S. The whole thing got so blown out of proportion, and I lost everybody," she said Tuesday during an appearance on the Australian morning show "Sunrise," where she was promoting her "Laugh Your Head Off" world tour, which will head Down Under for five shows in October.
"Like, I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me," she said. "I had friends, Debra Messing from 'Will & Grace,' tweeting against me. I mean, I lost everybody."
At the time, the president tweeted, "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"
The 56-year-old, via video from L.A., told "Sunrise" that she was on a mission to warn others that this could happen to them and said she had talked to Australians who were now afraid to come to America.
"I have been through the mill ...," she said. "I didn't just lose one night on CNN. My entire tour was canceled within 24 hours because every single theater got all these death threats. I mean, these Trump fans, they're hard-core. They have robo-calls, they're annoying."
After her emotional apology in early June, people were reluctant to forgive her. Among the friends she lost was Anderson Cooper, her bestie of 17 years, who in the aftermath of her gory photo shoot called it "disgusting and completely inappropriate." Griffin said in an interview with the Cut that Cooper didn't text her personally until Aug. 10. She didn't text back.
In her apology, the comic said things like: "He picked me. Do you get it? I'm the easiest target" and "I'm not afraid of Donald Trump. He's a bully. I've dealt with older white guys trying to keep me down my whole life, my whole career" and "I don't think I will have a career after this. I'm going to be honest, he broke me."
On "Sunrise," when one of the anchors pressed her regarding the appropriateness of that controversial photo shoot, which critics said was reminiscent of a terrorist pose after a beheading, Griffin fought back.
"No, you're full of crap, stop this," Griffin said. "You know this. Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing."
No more on-camera tears for this comic. See the full interview on "Sunrise."