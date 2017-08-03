Kidd Creole, founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, arrested on murder charge in New York

The Furious Five in 2007, from left: Scorpio, Melle Mel, Kidd Creole and Rahiem.

Nathaniel "Kidd Creole" Glover, a founding member of the influential rap group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a homeless man in New York.

Glover performed on classic Furious Five rap songs including "Superappin'" and "It's Fresh" and produced Prince Paul's track "Handle Your Time."

According to a police report obtained by Rolling Stone, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a violent incident around midnight Tuesday at East 44th Street and 3rd Avenue

"Upon arrival, police observed a 55-year-old male with multiple stab wounds to the torso," the report said. "EMS also responded and transported the male to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."

Glover was arrested Wednesday after being identified in part through surveillance video, according to the New York Daily News.

As Kidd Creole (not to be confused with producer and musician August Darnell's 1980s post-disco project, Kid Creole & the Coconuts), Glover continued to perform at old-school rap concerts with members of the Furious Five, even though the group had splintered into factions in the early 1980s amid royalty disputes.

The group's current itinerary includes dates in Philadelphia on Aug. 20 and Las Vegas in October. They're also slated to perform at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater in January as part of an '80s revue.