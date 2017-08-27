Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert and more steal the MTV VMA spotlight

The line near a concession stand inside the Forum minutes before the MTV VMAs kicked off on Sunday was lengthy, but no one was waiting on food or drinks.

Instead, a dozen or so folks waited patiently to get a selfie with Kodak Black, who high-fived and posed with as fans fumbled with smartphones.

The VMAs are typically rife with heavyweights (Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry, etc.) but this year's ceremony looked to tap into the wide scene of rising acts that have been dominating streaming services and social media all summer.

Before the telecast even began Lil Uzi Vert clinched a major win, taking the trophy for song of summer for "XO Tour Llif3" and he later joined Ed Sheeran for the tune, no doubt the night's most surprising collaboration.

Meanwhile, Khalid's pre-show medley could have easily anchored the main show while reality star turned breakout rap sensation Cardi B was another highlight of the pre-show festivities. Her viral hit "Bodak Yellow" rattled throughout the Forum during nearly every commercial break.

Fifth Harmony later made its debut at the VMAs with an explosive main stage performance of "Down," a song that also won the award for pop video.