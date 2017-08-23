Netherlands concert by L.A. band Allah-Las canceled after suspected terrorist plot

A Netherlands concert featuring the L.A. rock band Allah-Las was cancelled Wednesday after police uncovered a suspected terrorist plot.

Rotterdam mayor Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said in a press conference that, after receiving a tip from Spanish police about a potential threat, police evacuated the concert at Maassilo, a music venue in a converted grain silo.

Rotterdam's mayor said that a van with Spanish license plates containing several gas canisters was stopped near the venue and that the driver was detained, but Rotterdam police did not offer further information about the threat. Reports out of Europe have indicated that there doesn't appear to be any connection to this incident and a recent attack in Barcelona.

In a statement to The Times, a representative for the band said, "Due to a potential terror threat at The Maassilo in Rotterdam, the Allah-Las show was cancelled tonight. Details are not available at this time as the incident is still under investigation.

"The band is unharmed and are very grateful to the Rotterdam Police and other responsible agencies for detecting the potential threat before anyone was hurt," the statement continued. "We are unable to comment any further at this time."