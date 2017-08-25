Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' lyrics: Let the analysis begin

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Randy Lewis
As if there were any doubt as to the level of interest in Taylor Swift's first new music in three years, her first single from her forthcoming album, "Reputation," has been blowing up since it premiered Thursday night.
The lyric video for "Look What You Made Me Do" had logged more than 7 million views as of 9:30 a.m. Friday. Additionally, Swift tweeted that the official video for the song will premiere Sunday during the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.
For those who want to dig in and attempt to decode what and to whom the "I don't like you" references might refer, here are the full lyrics to the song:
'Look What You Made Me Do'
FIRST VERSE
I don’t like your little games
Don’t like your tilted stage
The role you made me play
Of the fool, no, I don’t like you
I don’t like your perfect crime
How you laugh when you lie
You said the gun was mine
Isn’t cool, no, I don’t like you
PRE-CHORUS
But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!
CHORUS
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look What you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
SECOND VERSE
I don’t like your kingdom keys
They once belonged to me
You ask for a place to sleep
Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)
The world goes on, another day, another drama, drama
But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma
And then the world moves on, but one thing’s for sure
Baby, I got mine, but you’ll all get yours
PRE CHORUS REPEATS
But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!
CHORUS REPEATS
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
THIRD VERSE
I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
(Look what you made me do)
(Look what you made me do)
ANSWERING MACHINE INTERLUDE
“I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now.”
“Why?”
“Oh ’cause she’s dead!”
CHORUS REPEATS
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do