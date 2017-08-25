Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' lyrics: Let the analysis begin

As if there were any doubt as to the level of interest in Taylor Swift's first new music in three years, her first single from her forthcoming album, "Reputation," has been blowing up since it premiered Thursday night.

The lyric video for "Look What You Made Me Do" had logged more than 7 million views as of 9:30 a.m. Friday. Additionally, Swift tweeted that the official video for the song will premiere Sunday during the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.

For those who want to dig in and attempt to decode what and to whom the "I don't like you" references might refer, here are the full lyrics to the song:

'Look What You Made Me Do'

FIRST VERSE

I don’t like your little games

Don’t like your tilted stage

The role you made me play

Of the fool, no, I don’t like you

I don’t like your perfect crime

How you laugh when you lie

You said the gun was mine

Isn’t cool, no, I don’t like you

PRE-CHORUS

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined

I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

CHORUS

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look What you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

SECOND VERSE

I don’t like your kingdom keys

They once belonged to me

You ask for a place to sleep

Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)

The world goes on, another day, another drama, drama

But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma

And then the world moves on, but one thing’s for sure

Baby, I got mine, but you’ll all get yours

PRE CHORUS REPEATS

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined

I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

CHORUS REPEATS

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

THIRD VERSE

I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

(Look what you made me do)

(Look what you made me do)

ANSWERING MACHINE INTERLUDE

“I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now.”

“Why?”

“Oh ’cause she’s dead!”

CHORUS REPEATS

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do