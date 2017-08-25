Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher settle lawsuit over website's photos of their kids

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Nardine Saad
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' legal battle with British website MailOnline has been settled.
The "Two and a Half Men" actor, the "Bad Moms" actress and the outlet "have reached a satisfactory resolution of their legal action" regarding the publication of photos of their children, their legal representatives said in a joint statement to The Times on Friday.
The couple, who starred in "That '70s Show" together years before they began dating, took the website's publisher, Associated Newspapers, to London's High Court in July 2015 over two articles featuring their daughter, who was 1 at the time.
The U.K.'s MailOnline.com published images of Wyatt taken during a private family outing to the beach. A paparazzo used a long-lens camera to obtain the images, and the couple said they were unaware the photos were being taken. They claimed that the photos breached the Data Protection Act and were used for the unauthorized promotion of clothing on the website.
[T]hey have reached a satisfactory resolution of their legal action, which includes an agreement to pixelate photographs of their daughter, Wyatt, their son, Dimitri, and any future children they should have together.
Per the agreement announced Friday, the outlet will "pixelate photographs of Kutcher's and Kunis' daughter, Wyatt, their son, Dimitri, and any future children they should have together."
The settlement is the latest legal blow to MailOnline and its associated newspaper, the Daily Mail. (The U.S. version of the website, DailyMail.com, is run by a separate news team.) In April, the tabloid's parent company settled a libel suit with First Lady Melania Trump over an article it ran in the paper and online that suggested she may have once worked as an escort.
In July 2014, George Clooney lambasted the Daily Mail newspaper in a USA Today op-ed that accused it of "making up stories" in the wake of an article it published about his mother-in-law. He got an apology and an acknowledgement that the story was inaccurate.
That same month, Angelina Jolie sued the paper after it published a video that claimed to show her under the influence of heroin in the 1990s.