Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher settle lawsuit over website's photos of their kids

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' legal battle with British website MailOnline has been settled.

The "Two and a Half Men" actor, the "Bad Moms" actress and the outlet "have reached a satisfactory resolution of their legal action" regarding the publication of photos of their children, their legal representatives said in a joint statement to The Times on Friday.

The couple, who starred in "That '70s Show" together years before they began dating, took the website's publisher, Associated Newspapers, to London's High Court in July 2015 over two articles featuring their daughter, who was 1 at the time.

The U.K.'s MailOnline.com published images of Wyatt taken during a private family outing to the beach. A paparazzo used a long-lens camera to obtain the images, and the couple said they were unaware the photos were being taken. They claimed that the photos breached the Data Protection Act and were used for the unauthorized promotion of clothing on the website.