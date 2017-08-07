Miley Cyrus, the Weeknd and Lorde will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards

Miley Cyrus, the Weeknd and Lorde are among the first slate of performers booked for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, the network announced on Monday.



Also expected to hit the stage is the show’s host, Katy Perry, Fifth Harmony, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Shawn Mendes.



More performers will be announced leading up to the awards.



Kendrick Lamar is this year’s most nominated artist, with his visual for “Humble” landing eight nods. Perry and the Weeknd follow with five.



The VMAs will air from the Forum in Inglewood on Aug. 27.