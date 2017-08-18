Miley Cyrus goes full Elvis and Dolly in 'Younger Now' music video

Miley Cyrus is making good on her promise of returning to her country music roots with her latest single, "Younger Now." The pop star and "Voice" judge released the titular track from her forthcoming album on Friday, along with a a retro-inspired music video that features a geriatric carnival, toddler mimes, a sock-hop and puppet show. She's still Miley, after all.

The evolving singer teased to the release on Sunday, just after she dropped out of an appearance at the Teen Choice Awards. While not quite as twangy as "Inspired," the soulful "Younger Now" talks of an awakening and change, of not being afraid of who she used to be. "No one stays the same/ You know what goes up must come down/ Change is a thing you can count on/ I feel so much younger now," she croons.