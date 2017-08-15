Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Mindy Kaling looks forward to the freedom and fun of parenthood. (Wait, what?)
Mindy Kaling says she's stoked about the all the fun and freedom parenthood has in store for her.
"It's so easy to criticize parenting until you're a parent," the star of "The Mindy Project" said Tuesday in a promo for "Sunday Today," confirming her baby-on-board status. "So one of the nice things about becoming a parent is I'll be able to openly criticize other parenting, because I will have a child."
Well, that's one way to look at it — bring on the rollercoaster.
The first report that Kaling was expecting went public about a month ago. The father's identity has not been revealed, and the "Sunday Today" appearance is the 38-year-old's first public acknowledgment of her status.
"I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life," Kaling said, "and this is one where I'm like, 'OK ... it's out of my hands.'
"Which," she added, "is kind of a fun feeling."
The full interview will air Sept. 10 on NBC.
For the record, 1:25 p.m.: An earlier version of this post cited the "Today" show. Kaling was in fact interviewed for "Sunday Today."